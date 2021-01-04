IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 2.41%, rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.3, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.26% in last one year as compared to a 17.41% gain in NIFTY and a 0.07% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.3, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14080.75. The Sensex is at 48002.16, up 0.28%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 4.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31225.85, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 379.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 256.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38.05, up 1.74% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 12.26% in last one year as compared to a 17.41% gain in NIFTY and a 0.07% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)