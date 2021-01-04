Real Estate shares ease

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 10.39 points or 0.42% at 2490.69 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 1.7%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.26%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.09%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.69%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.08%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.54%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.37%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.14%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 215.01 or 0.45% at 48083.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.25 points or 0.61% at 14103.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.62 points or 1.07% at 18456.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.91 points or 1.09% at 6102.92.

On BSE,2020 shares were trading in green, 964 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

