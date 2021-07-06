Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 78.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares

NESCO Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, SIS Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 July 2021.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 78.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.68% to Rs.421.50. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd witnessed volume of 33.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.35% to Rs.663.40. Volumes stood at 65666 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd clocked volume of 35.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.33% to Rs.643.20. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd notched up volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd saw volume of 17.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.458.90. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

