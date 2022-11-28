Volumes soar at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 44.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 November 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 44.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.81% to Rs.831.95. Volumes stood at 85253 shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 26.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.69% to Rs.298.00. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 31437 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6684 shares. The stock dropped 0.13% to Rs.4,535.75. Volumes stood at 4605 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 82559 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18022 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.3,046.70. Volumes stood at 21005 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd registered volume of 119.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.25% to Rs.2,702.55. Volumes stood at 33.92 lakh shares in the last session.

