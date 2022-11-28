Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 291.69 points or 1.46% at 19754.62 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.35%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.58%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.56%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.37%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.26%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.42%), moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.7 or 0.64% at 62690.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.75 points or 0.53% at 18611.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.74 points or 0.63% at 29385.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.45 points or 0.51% at 9089.13.

On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 1469 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)