Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2021.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd lost 3.24% to Rs 19822 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 614 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd crashed 3.02% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd tumbled 3.01% to Rs 256.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45280 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra fell 2.80% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd plummeted 2.64% to Rs 636.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29173 shares in the past one month.

