Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 94.11 points or 1.52% at 6267.9 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.36%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.9%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.71%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.16%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.86%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.6%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.58%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 1.56%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.52%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.26%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.75%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.05%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.14 or 0.58% at 38271.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.65% at 11319.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.06 points or 0.95% at 14104.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.32 points or 0.78% at 4798.85.

On BSE,1354 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

