Tube Investments of India receives CCI approval

For proposed acquisition of controlling interest in CG Power and Industrial SolutionsTube Investments of India announced that the Competition Commission of India has accorded its approval for the proposed acquisition of controlling interest in CG Power and Industrial Solutions under sub-section (1) of Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2002.
