Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 148.57 points or 2.2% at 6900.9 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 9.44%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 8.56%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 6.64%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.79%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.76%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.18%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.11%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.02%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.97%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 347.56 or 0.69% at 50752.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.9 points or 0.64% at 15033.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 278.47 points or 1.33% at 21214.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.44 points or 1.19% at 7007.76.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 595 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)