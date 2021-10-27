Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 30.31 points or 0.36% at 8295.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.27%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.84%),GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 1.66%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.47%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.04%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.86%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.8%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.68%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.79%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.61%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.79%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.7 or 0.14% at 61438.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.4 points or 0.17% at 18299.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 182.13 points or 0.64% at 28631.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.14 points or 0.3% at 8929.49.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 1246 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

