JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Telecom shares edge lower

KPI Green climbs on bonus issue proposal
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Cera Sanitaryware Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20807 shares

Welspun India Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2022.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20807 shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.5,588.00. Volumes stood at 30985 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd witnessed volume of 53.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.68% to Rs.80.90. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd saw volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.87% to Rs.512.85. Volumes stood at 7.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 101 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.77% to Rs.55.90. Volumes stood at 13.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd notched up volume of 30.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.393.65. Volumes stood at 12.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU