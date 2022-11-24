Volumes spurt at Cera Sanitaryware Ltd counter

-
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20807 shares
Welspun India Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2022.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20807 shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.5,588.00. Volumes stood at 30985 shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd witnessed volume of 53.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.68% to Rs.80.90. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Olectra Greentech Ltd saw volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.87% to Rs.512.85. Volumes stood at 7.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 101 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.77% to Rs.55.90. Volumes stood at 13.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Avanti Feeds Ltd notched up volume of 30.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.393.65. Volumes stood at 12.06 lakh shares in the last session.
