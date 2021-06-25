Metal shares spike

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 440.03 points or 2.42% at 18635.92 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.24%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.02%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.07%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.39%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.02%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.28%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.52%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.09%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.41 or 0.13% at 52766.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.13% at 15811.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.84 points or 0.4% at 24996.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.79% at 7764.62.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

