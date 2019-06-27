Volumes spurt at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

-
Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11590 shares
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 June 2019.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11590 shares. The stock slipped 2.28% to Rs.1,390.90. Volumes stood at 4194 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 61544 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7692 shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.901.50. Volumes stood at 12195 shares in the last session.
NLC India Ltd notched up volume of 52.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.96% to Rs.65.00. Volumes stood at 6.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85939 shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.470.00. Volumes stood at 5.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 15154 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2049 shares. The stock slipped 0.44% to Rs.4,889.00. Volumes stood at 947 shares in the last session.
