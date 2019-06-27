Volumes spurt at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

JUST IN
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 June 2019.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11590 shares. The stock slipped 2.28% to Rs.1,390.90. Volumes stood at 4194 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 61544 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7692 shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.901.50. Volumes stood at 12195 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd notched up volume of 52.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.96% to Rs.65.00. Volumes stood at 6.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85939 shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.470.00. Volumes stood at 5.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 15154 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2049 shares. The stock slipped 0.44% to Rs.4,889.00. Volumes stood at 947 shares in the last session.

