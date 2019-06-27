-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises around 1%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd adds 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stays in demand
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gains for third straight session
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.35, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.54% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% rally in NIFTY and a 11.4% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 449.35, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 11906.4. The Sensex is at 39797.67, up 0.52%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost around 19.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8086.3, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.86 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 450.45, down 0.9% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 21.54% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% rally in NIFTY and a 11.4% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 9.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU