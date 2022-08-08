Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67248 shares

BASF India Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 August 2022.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67248 shares. The stock slipped 6.26% to Rs.456.25. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54355 shares. The stock increased 5.69% to Rs.3,096.25. Volumes stood at 31569 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 24.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.40% to Rs.819.75. Volumes stood at 6.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 14.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.83% to Rs.254.65. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 31952 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6944 shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.9,308.55. Volumes stood at 10577 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)