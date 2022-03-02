Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 844.2 points or 4.06% at 21627.95 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 5.84%), Coal India Ltd (up 5.66%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.67%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.41%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.79%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.56%), Vedanta Ltd (up 3.46%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.9%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.04%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 783.11 or 1.39% at 55464.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 201.3 points or 1.2% at 16592.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.46 points or 0.34% at 26752.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.15 points or 0.01% at 8164.28.

On BSE,1590 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

