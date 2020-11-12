Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 13.97 points or 0.87% at 1586.3 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.62%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.42%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.38%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.3%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.27%), CESC Ltd (down 1.25%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.83%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.82%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.64%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.63%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.05%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 362.02 or 0.83% at 43231.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 94 points or 0.74% at 12655.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.98 points or 0.97% at 15431.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.95 points or 0.52% at 5249.08.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 195 were unchanged.

