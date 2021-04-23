Volumes spurt at Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd counter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd notched up volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15700 shares
Whirlpool of India Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2021.
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd notched up volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15700 shares. The stock rose 5.07% to Rs.727.05. Volumes stood at 16147 shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91015 shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.2,133.85. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
HFCL Ltd registered volume of 175.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.08% to Rs.27.85. Volumes stood at 22.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 34.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.282.20. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36192 shares. The stock increased 4.95% to Rs.6,234.90. Volumes stood at 56173 shares in the last session.
