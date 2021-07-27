Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 51.88 points or 1.64% at 3216.8 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.96%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.62%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.42%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.38%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.18%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.5%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.4%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.9 or 0.14% at 52927.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.2% at 15855.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.02 points or 0.92% at 26757.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.54 points or 0.69% at 8132.99.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)