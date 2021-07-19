Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 12862.75, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.97% in last one year as compared to a 43.07% rally in NIFTY and a 14.78% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12862.75, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15769.3. The Sensex is at 52577.06, down 1.06%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 2.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36253.55, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2155 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6436 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

