Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 157.19 points or 0.81% at 19668.88 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.88%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.88%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.22%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.49%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.4%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.3%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.31%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.11 or 0.02% at 56965.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.95 points or 0.06% at 17059.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.69 points or 0.45% at 28490.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.39% at 8574.66.

On BSE,1717 shares were trading in green, 1125 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

