Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2023.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 26077 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11729 shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.296.75. Volumes stood at 13289 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 569 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock dropped 0.84% to Rs.10,050.00. Volumes stood at 618 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd registered volume of 17652 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10953 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.357.00. Volumes stood at 23199 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 5041 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3881 shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.717.20. Volumes stood at 8740 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 10188 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8200 shares. The stock dropped 2.80% to Rs.978.80. Volumes stood at 10785 shares in the last session.

