Volumes spurt at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 48.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18265 shares

Timken India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Trent Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 March 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 48.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18265 shares. The stock rose 13.47% to Rs.998.95. Volumes stood at 37272 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36766 shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.2,157.60. Volumes stood at 67133 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 66.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.94.10. Volumes stood at 5.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd notched up volume of 39.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.32% to Rs.1,256.95. Volumes stood at 4.87 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.102.80. Volumes stood at 3.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)