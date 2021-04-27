Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and ICRA Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2021.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd surged 13.45% to Rs 7699.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6604 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd soared 11.71% to Rs 346.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91140 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd spiked 9.74% to Rs 2278.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20054 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd jumped 9.36% to Rs 150.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48733 shares in the past one month.

ICRA Ltd rose 9.23% to Rs 3458.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1161 shares in the past one month.

