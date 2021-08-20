Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 1100.3 points or 5.3% at 19673.37 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 7.7%), Vedanta Ltd (down 7.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 6.12%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 6.01%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 5.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.22%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.18%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.39%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.7%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.34%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 267.85 or 0.48% at 55361.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.45 points or 0.72% at 16449.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 384.24 points or 1.46% at 25853.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.81 points or 1.67% at 8005.29.

On BSE,732 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

