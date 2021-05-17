Volumes spurt at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.45 lakh shares

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 May 2021.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.58% to Rs.512.85. Volumes stood at 7.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd clocked volume of 41.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.78% to Rs.2,081.60. Volumes stood at 5.63 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 33735 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5119 shares. The stock dropped 1.92% to Rs.6,978.25. Volumes stood at 5132 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 4.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69654 shares. The stock increased 1.95% to Rs.576.15. Volumes stood at 43967 shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.1,608.00. Volumes stood at 12.52 lakh shares in the last session.

