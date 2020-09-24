Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd falls for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.95, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 2.68% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.95, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37038.12, down 1.67%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 16.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14956.6, down 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.95, down 1.12% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 38.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 2.68% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

