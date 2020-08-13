Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.50% to Rs 55.55 croreNet Loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 120.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.50% to Rs 55.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 854.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales55.55854.02 -93 OPM %-190.2316.22 -PBDT-55.6891.63 PL PBT-158.411.25 PL NP-120.25-0.11 -109218
