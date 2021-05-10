Volumes spurt at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 119.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11953 shares

Coforge Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 May 2021.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 119.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11953 shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.1,598.45. Volumes stood at 20107 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 22.43 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 48.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46207 shares. The stock slipped 5.15% to Rs.3,202.95. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd clocked volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7600 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.763.95. Volumes stood at 731 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 30523 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3509 shares. The stock increased 11.16% to Rs.4,489.75. Volumes stood at 5655 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 75729 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9301 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.3,059.90. Volumes stood at 13287 shares in the last session.

