Metal stocks spurt

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 434.73 points or 2.21% at 20090.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 5.68%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.4%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.35%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.35%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.31%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.17%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.05%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.97%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.53%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.25 or 0.66% at 49531.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.4 points or 0.66% at 14921.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.79 points or 0.81% at 22398.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.02 points or 0.58% at 7145.71.

On BSE,1707 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

