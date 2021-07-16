Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 22.03 points or 1.59% at 1404.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 5.89%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.13%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.68%),HFCL Ltd (up 4.14%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.46%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.16%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.96%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.82%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.97%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.06 or 0.18% at 53254.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.18% at 15953.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.2 points or 0.52% at 26501.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.09 points or 0.4% at 8123.44.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)