Autolite (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Basic materials stocks rise

Capital Market 

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 23.39 points or 0.88% at 2684.09 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hil Ltd (up 13.14%), Bayer CropScience Ltd (up 10.89%),Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 8.9%),I G Petrochemicals Ltd (up 8.18%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 5.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 4.95%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.95%), Mukand Ltd (up 4.9%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 4.83%), and Ballarpur Industries Ltd (up 4.79%).

On the other hand, Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 4.85%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (down 3.15%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 3.01%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 62.48 or 0.16% at 37962.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.15 points or 0.09% at 11210.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.11 points or 0.8% at 13670.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.79 points or 0.86% at 4649.01.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 10:00 IST

