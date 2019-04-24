Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spikes 3.23%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.5%

-
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 6.78% over last one month compared to 1.07% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 3.23% today to trade at Rs 169.25. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.5% to quote at 14860.49. The index is down 1.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.87% and Petronet LNG Ltd added 1.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 1.65 % over last one year compared to the 11.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 191.85 on 15 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127.9 on 14 Feb 2019.
