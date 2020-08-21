Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 282.24 points or 1.48% at 19371.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 7.12%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 6.57%),Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 5%),Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.66%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 4.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.74%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 3.1%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 3%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.93%), and Sanofi India Ltd (up 2.69%).

On the other hand, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 2.82%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.26%), and Granules India Ltd (down 0.88%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.31 or 0.81% at 38531.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.4 points or 0.83% at 11406.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.5 points or 1.4% at 14624.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.46 points or 1.24% at 4953.67.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)