Volumes spurt at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2021.

Vinati Organics Ltd notched up volume of 53250 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7802 shares. The stock rose 0.75% to Rs.1,770.65. Volumes stood at 6060 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.58% to Rs.891.85. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 53329 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11520 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.261.65. Volumes stood at 10914 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd witnessed volume of 692 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 228 shares. The stock dropped 2.49% to Rs.41,800.00. Volumes stood at 607 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 25842 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8632 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.1,608.70. Volumes stood at 53409 shares in the last session.

