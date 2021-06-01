Volumes spurt at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

-
-
Vinati Organics Ltd notched up volume of 53250 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7802 shares
Tanla Platforms Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2021.
Vinati Organics Ltd notched up volume of 53250 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7802 shares. The stock rose 0.75% to Rs.1,770.65. Volumes stood at 6060 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.58% to Rs.891.85. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 53329 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11520 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.261.65. Volumes stood at 10914 shares in the last session.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd witnessed volume of 692 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 228 shares. The stock dropped 2.49% to Rs.41,800.00. Volumes stood at 607 shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 25842 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8632 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.1,608.70. Volumes stood at 53409 shares in the last session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
