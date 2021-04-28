VST Ind Q4 PAT rises 3% to Rs 73 cr

-
VST Industries' standalone net profit rose 3.1% to Rs 72.83 crore on 4.6% decline in net sales to Rs 277.84 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 3% to Rs 96.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The company's net profit rose 2.20% to Rs 310.79 crore on 10.36% decline in net sales to Rs 1,109.79 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 114 per equity share of Rs 10 each.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.
Shares of VST Industries fell 1.25% to Rs 3,300 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 3,259.40 to Rs 3,325.90 so far during the day.
