VST Industries reports poor Q3 result

VST Industries reported 9.54% fall in net profit to Rs 73.71 crore on 16.55% fall in total income to Rs 296.08 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 January 2021. Shares of VST Industries rose 0.99% to settle at Rs 3,762.85 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,856.45 on 22 January 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,550 on 25 March 2020.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.
