Ashok Leyland rises after July 2021 auto sales grow 81% to 8,650 units

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland gains after Switch Mobility, Siemens partner for green mobility
Ashok Leyland surges after its EV arm, Switch Mobility and Dana announce tie-up
Dana to make minority investment in Switch Mobility
Ashok Leyland strengthens footprint in green transport solutions
Ashok Leyland slips after sales decline 62% MoM in May
-
Ashok Leyland added 1.96% to Rs 135.40 after the commercial vehicle maker posted a 81% jump in total sales (domestic + exports) to 8,650 units in July 2021 from 4,776 units sold in July 2020.
On a sequential basis, Ashok Leyland's total sales surged 34.15% in July 2021 from 6,448 units sold in June 2021.
Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales soared 132% year-on-year to 3,473 units in July 2021. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 67% to 4,656 units in July 2021 over July 2020.
The announcement was made before trading hours today, 2 August 2021.
The company recorded net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 57.78 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 60.3% to Rs 8,114.66 crore in Q4 FY21 over Rs 5,062.15 crore in Q4 FY20.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU