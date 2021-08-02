Ashok Leyland rises after July 2021 auto sales grow 81% to 8,650 units

Ashok Leyland added 1.96% to Rs 135.40 after the commercial vehicle maker posted a 81% jump in total sales (domestic + exports) to 8,650 units in July 2021 from 4,776 units sold in July 2020.

On a sequential basis, Ashok Leyland's total sales surged 34.15% in July 2021 from 6,448 units sold in June 2021.

Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales soared 132% year-on-year to 3,473 units in July 2021. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 67% to 4,656 units in July 2021 over July 2020.

The announcement was made before trading hours today, 2 August 2021.

The company recorded net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 57.78 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 60.3% to Rs 8,114.66 crore in Q4 FY21 over Rs 5,062.15 crore in Q4 FY20.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)