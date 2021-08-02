Bajaj Auto sales spurt 44% in July

The auto major's total sales surged 44% to 3,69,116 units in July 2021 as against 2,55,832 units sold in July 2020.

Sequentially, Bajaj Auto's total sales rose 6.63% in July 2021 compared with 3,46,136 units sold in June 2021.

Total domestic sales increased 5% to 1,67,273 units in July 2021 as against 1,58,976 units in July 2020. Exports zoomed 108% to 2,01,843 units July 2021 over 96,856 units in July 2020. The announcement was made before market hours today, 2 August 2021.

Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit jumped 101% to Rs 1,061.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 528.04 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 144.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 7,216.57 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.48% to Rs 3,849.55 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 3,838 to Rs 3,870 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)