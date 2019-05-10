VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 63.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 26.03% to Rs 178.69 crore

Net profit of Tillers Tractors declined 63.26% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.03% to Rs 178.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.87% to Rs 46.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.52% to Rs 614.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 763.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

