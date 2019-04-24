VTM standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 44.96 croreNet profit of VTM rose 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.19% to Rs 10.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 159.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.9643.89 2 159.80164.63 -3 OPM %7.056.93 -9.478.79 - PBDT3.553.88 -9 20.8318.89 10 PBT1.772.72 -35 14.0112.06 16 NP1.591.15 38 10.227.79 31
