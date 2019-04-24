VTM standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 44.96 crore

Net profit of rose 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.19% to Rs 10.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 159.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

44.9643.89159.80164.637.056.939.478.793.553.8820.8318.891.772.7214.0112.061.591.1510.227.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)