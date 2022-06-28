Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads losers in 'B' group

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Zomato Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2022.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Zomato Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup tumbled 10.56% to Rs 7.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88078 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd crashed 10.10% to Rs 89.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1885 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd lost 8.93% to Rs 50. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5210 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd slipped 7.21% to Rs 61.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd pared 5.11% to Rs 125.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30752 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)