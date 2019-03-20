Weak market breadth

A divergent trend was witnessed as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was trading with small gains while the index was trading with small losses in afternoon trade. At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 12.37 points or 0.03% at 38,375.84. The index was down 14.60 points or 0.13% at 11,517.80.

Trading kicked off on a negative note. Shares, however, gained vigor in morning trade amid broad based buying support. Indices pared gains in mid-morning trade as profit booking emerged at higher levels.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.42%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.33%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 978 shares rose and 1511 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.48%), (up 0.96%), (up 0.86%), HDFC (up 0.86%) and (up 0.86%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

NTPC (down 4.03%), (down 3.57%), (down 2.59%), (down 2.37%) and (down 1.48%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

rose 1.83%. The company announced its second joint venture with Hines. Home Developers (DHDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF, and Green Horizon Trustee, an affiliate of Hines, have entered into a joint venture to develop a high-end commercial project in Gurugram. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed as investors adopted a cautious stance prior to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and further news on US- trade talks.

US stock benchmarks on Tuesday closed mostly lower in a volatile session, as investors digested news on trade and awaited a policy decision by the rate-setting due Wednesday. Investors will focus on the statement issued by policy makers.

Chinese officials have reportedly shifted their stance on trade because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they have not received assurances from the that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, curbing hopes of a deal.

US Trade and reportedly plan to travel to next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese

