Market breadth turns negative

Key barometers pared gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 63.22 points or 0.16% at 38,426.69. The index was up 2 points or 0.02% at 11,534.40.

Trading kicked off on a negative note. Shares, however, gained vigor in morning trade amid broad based buying support. Indices pared gains in mid-morning trade as profit booking emerged at higher levels.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.01%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.08%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On BSE, 1052 shares rose and 1132 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

IT shares rose across the board. (up 2.49%), (up 1.90%), (up 1.80%), (up 1.65%), (up 1.39%), (up 0.87%), (up 0.70%), (up 0.59%), (up 0.28%) and (up 0.20%), edged higher.

Pharmaceuticals shares were mixed. (up 1.86%), (up 1.73%), Cadila Healthcare (up 0.89%), (up 0.81%), (up 0.48%), (up 0.35%), (up 0.15%) and (up 0.01%), edged higher. (down 0.04%), (down 0.45%), (down 0.61%), Lupin (down 0.65%), (down 0.68%) and (down 0.87%), edged lower.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed as investors adopted a cautious stance prior to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and further news on US- trade talks.

US benchmarks on Tuesday closed mostly lower in a volatile session, as investors digested news on trade and awaited a policy decision by the rate-setting due Wednesday. Investors will focus on the statement issued by policy makers.

Chinese officials have reportedly shifted their stance on trade because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they have not received assurances from the that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, curbing hopes of a deal.

US Trade and reportedly plan to travel to next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese

