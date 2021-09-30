Welspun Corp Ltd jumps around 7%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.2, up 7.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.72% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 150.1% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.2, up 7.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 15.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5661.25, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

