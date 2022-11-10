Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.44%, up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.85, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.85, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.91% on the day, quoting at 17992.55. The Sensex is at 60491.44, down 0.89%. Welspun Corp Ltd has dropped around 8.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6364.05, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

