Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Linc Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2022.

Magnum Ventures Ltd spiked 14.82% to Rs 28.04 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62419 shares in the past one month.

Linc Ltd soared 14.76% to Rs 348.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 820 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 261.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1155 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd rose 10.77% to Rs 57.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13110 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd exploded 10.05% to Rs 225.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65152 shares in the past one month.

