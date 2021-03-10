Welspun Enterprises JV bags rural water supply project for 2544 villages in UP

Estimated contract value is Rs 2500 crore

Welspun Enterprises in Joint Venture with Kaveri Infraprojects, Hyderabad is empanelled by the UP State Water and Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department (SWSM) for execution of EPC Projects in 2544 villages across Varanasi, Ayodhya and Meerut for the Project of Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commissioning and Operation and Maintenance for 10 years of Rural Water Supply.

The estimated aggregate contract value of the above Projects is Rs. 2,500 crores (excluding O&M value and GST). The final value will be determined on completion of preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) by us and its approval by the SWSM. Preparation of DPR and Construction of the Project is to be progressively completed in 21 to 28 months and thereafter Operated and Maintained by us for a period of 10 years.

Welspun Enterprises is the Lead Partner in the Joint Venture with a share of 74% in the Joint Venture.

