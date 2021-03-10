Welspun Enterprises JV bags rural water supply project for 2544 villages in UP

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech secures Rs 952 cr drinking water supply project in UP
TCS, Bank of Baroda, Ircon International in spotlight
PNC Infratech bags rural water supply project in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh
Gayatri Projects receives LoA from Namami Gange & Rural Drinking Water Dept.
PNC Infratech receives LoA for EPC project
-
Estimated contract value is Rs 2500 croreWelspun Enterprises in Joint Venture with Kaveri Infraprojects, Hyderabad is empanelled by the UP State Water and Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department (SWSM) for execution of EPC Projects in 2544 villages across Varanasi, Ayodhya and Meerut for the Project of Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commissioning and Operation and Maintenance for 10 years of Rural Water Supply.
The estimated aggregate contract value of the above Projects is Rs. 2,500 crores (excluding O&M value and GST). The final value will be determined on completion of preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) by us and its approval by the SWSM. Preparation of DPR and Construction of the Project is to be progressively completed in 21 to 28 months and thereafter Operated and Maintained by us for a period of 10 years.
Welspun Enterprises is the Lead Partner in the Joint Venture with a share of 74% in the Joint Venture.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU