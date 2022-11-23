Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2022.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 11.37% to Rs 116.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd spiked 10.54% to Rs 66.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd surged 8.64% to Rs 55.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70079 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd jumped 8.07% to Rs 606.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3029 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd rose 7.76% to Rs 758.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41153 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)