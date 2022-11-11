Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 296.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 1935.00 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 296.71% to Rs 144.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 1935.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 781.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1935.00781.6512.2213.37199.4469.49192.5065.73144.6036.45

