Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 296.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 1935.00 croreNet profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 296.71% to Rs 144.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 1935.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 781.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1935.00781.65 148 OPM %12.2213.37 -PBDT199.4469.49 187 PBT192.5065.73 193 NP144.6036.45 297
